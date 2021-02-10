Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Donny van de Beek display in Man United’s win over West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that he was happy with Donny van de Beek’s performance in midfield for Manchester United after watching the Red Devils book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman made his 11th start of the season for the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Tuesday night as he helped Solskjaer’s side to book their place in the next round.

Van de Beek played for 73 minutes of the FA Cup clash at Old Trafford before Scott McTominay netted the winner in extra-time for Solskjaer’s men.

The 23-year-old Van de Beek has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford since his big-money move from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

However, Solskjaer has insisted that he was pleased with the Dutchman’s contribution on Tuesday night as Manchester United progressed through.

Asked about Van de Beek’s performance after the game, Solskjaer said: “I thought, first half, we and Donny, we played really well.

“We created spaces for one or two and he played his part and did his job really well.

“He was neat and tidy and had half a chance when Alex [Telles] pulled the ball back to him.

“In the second half, the whole team fell off a little bit and we wanted to make a few changes.”

Solskjaer was also pleased to see his side keep a clean sheet.

“We’ve had clean sheets,” he continued. “If we look at our record, we’ve had quite a few clean sheets. In big games we’ve had lots of clean sheets and defended well.

“Yes, we conceded 11 goals in the first three games and that is going to be a bad on the conceded goals when you look at the table, so those 11 goals… well, we weren’t ready.

“We know that we weren’t ready. If we take them away, we’re not too bad.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to face West Bromwich Albion in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip