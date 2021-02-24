Paul Merson predicts where Man United and Liverpool FC will finish

Paul Merson is backing both Manchester United and Liverpool FC to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks and they currently sit in second place in the top-flight table, 10 points behind current runaway leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight of late, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having lost their last four games on the spin to leave them outside of the top four as things stand.

Chelsea FC are currently in fifth place in the table and two points behind fourth-placed West Ham United.

Merson is tipping Manchester United to finish as runners-up to Manchester City in the title race, with Leicester City coming third.

The former Arsenal midfielder is then tipping Klopp’s Liverpool FC side to just finish ahead of Chelsea FC and win the final top-four spot.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Man City are in, obviously – that’s the easy part!

“Next, I have to stick with Manchester United and Leicester, who are a very good team. The top three now will stay there, in my opinion.

“After that, this is so difficult. You know me, I don’t like to sit on the fence, but I’m finding it really hard to pick a team for the final spot.

“Despite their superb season so far, I don’t see West Ham lasting the distance, and that means a spot is up for grabs.

“Moyes’ side have been brilliant, but I saw enough in that second half against Spurs to tell me it’s just too much for them to do in the reminder of the season.

“Everton have got the fixture list to make a challenge, but I do worry about their consistency. For me, it’s between Chelsea and Liverpool for that final spot.

“If Chelsea have a good March, that’s it, they are in. But, I worry about Chelsea scoring enough goals. I can’t see them blowing teams away.

“I’ve always said Liverpool will make it but when push comes to shove, it so hard to stick with them, at the moment. It’s hard to get away from their form and the fact the luck is not with them.

“You look at the games they’ve lost, and you look at the games they have coming up and wonder if they can turn it around. They should beat Sheffield United but there is doubt there, especially with no defenders.

“I’ve shown so much faith in them, but the players keep dropping like flies. The one player I want on the pitch out of all of their players at the moment is Jordan Henderson.

“When things are not going well, he’s the leader. He’s the player that gets people going. With him now being out of the team it’s a bit of a worry.

“It feels like I’m just going with the name and not looking at the performances and results. The teams they haven’t beaten is very worrying.

“I don’t know why, but I have to stick with Liverpool. Please don’t ask me why but I’m keeping the faith with Jurgen Klopp and his side.”

Manchester United are in Europa League action on Thursday night against Real Sociedad.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are preparing for their trip to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip