Paul Scholes: This is the signing Man United still need to make

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United are still in need of a new “dominant” central defender.

The Red Devils sealed a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday evening as they continued their push for the title.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes secured the three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as they kept themselves in second place in the table and 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United are likely to be linked with a number of players in the summer transfer window, especially if the Red Devils fail to win a trophy this season.

And former Red Devils midfielder Scholes feels that Manchester United should remain on the lookout for a new central defender to partner Harry Maguire in the forthcoming transfer window.

Speaking to BT Sport, Scholes said: “I think they’re missing a real, dominant centre-back.

“If you look back at history at the teams who win leagues, they have real leaders in their back four.

“I think Maguire possibly could be but I think they need someone with him who can be really dominant in that position, really commanding, can bully a centre forward, can demand from the rest of the squad around him, on and off the pitch as well.

“I don’t think they’re far off at all. I think the attacking play, the midfield play, Paul Pogba looks a brilliant player, the play we hoped we bought. Fred and McTominay are doing well, McTominay especially.

“The attacking players are a real threat. Greenwood is coming of age, he’s still a young player but the more games he plays the more star quality you’ll see, this lad could be a superstar.

“You’ve got Rashford, you’ve got Martial, OK he’s struggling for confidence but that lad’s got real ability.

“You’ve got the experience of Cavani, there’s goals in the team, we’ve not even spoken about Fernandes. There’s real goals in the team.

“I think a real dominant centre half with authority could tip United to that next level.”

Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in the return leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night.

They will then return to Premier League action with a crunch clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip