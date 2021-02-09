Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues Paul Pogba update for Man United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United have an “open dialogue” with Paul Pogba about his future at the club.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford seems to have been a constant talking point in recent months as the clock ticks down on his current contract at the club.

Pogba’s outspoken agent Mino Raiola claimed that the midfielder is unhappy at Old Trafford earlier this season, sparking a fresh wave of speculation about the World Cup winner’s future.

The midfielder’s current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and Manchester United will likely to be keen to either tie him down to a new deal or cash in to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Solskjaer has now confirmed that talks are ongoing between the two parties about Pogba’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Solskjaer said: “Speculation about Paul is always going to be there.

“We’ve got a good open dialogue with Paul, so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us of course.

“I’m just happy he’s focused, he’s playing really well and he’s happy in himself and that’s important. You can see Paul now enjoying playing football with a red shirt on.”

Pogba has scored three goals in 19 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season.

The Red Devils will return to action with a home clash against West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

