Jamie Redknapp rates Man United’s title hopes after Everton draw

Jamie Redknapp believes that Manchester United still have a great chance of winning the Premier League title this season despite their draw against Everton.

The Red Devils were three times pegged back by the Toffees after having taken the lead on three separate occasions during a thrilling match at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Goals from Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay were not enough for the Red Devils as the Toffees replied on each occasion and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ended up netting a late equaliser for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

The result handed the initiative to Manchester City in the Premier League title race and dented Manchester United’s hopes of lifting the trophy later this year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down Manchester United’s title hopes after the draw, but former Liverpool FC and Spurs midfielder Redknapp believes that the Red Devils are still very much in the race.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the draw on Saturday night, Redknapp said: “They should be (aiming for the title), this is a unique year, you’re not going to have a better chance. Liverpool have lost players.

“Going forward this United team should be believing. This is the year anything is possible.

“They’re not kids are they? They’re full of experience. He should be telling this team believe you can do it.

“City are by far and away the best team, but they might have a blip still.”

Manchester United are in FA Cup action on Tuesday night when they take on West Ham United in the fifth round.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip