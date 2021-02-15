Rio Ferdinand sends message to Man United star after 1-1 draw at West Brom

Rio Ferdinand took to social media to praise David De Gea for his performance in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils fell behind at The Hawthorns in the second minute when Mbaye Diagne headed home early on.

However, Manchester United equalised on the stroke of half-time when Bruno Fernandes produced a stunning volley to draw the visitors level.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were unable to find a winner as they ended up having to settle for a point against the Baggies.

Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea has come in for criticism for some of his performances recently, but Ferdinand made a point of praising the Spaniard after Sunday’s draw.

Posting on Twitter, Ferdinand said: “This guy kept us in the game today! @D_DeGea 👊🏽.”

Manchester United will now switch their focus to their Europa League clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

The Red Devils’ draw with West Brom left them second and eight points behind leaders Manchester City as things stand.

