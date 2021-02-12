Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are getting ready to “unleash” Scott McTominay to help the Red Devils score more goals from midfield.

The 24-year-old midfielder smashed home the winner for Manchester United in their 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

McTominay, who has previously been deployed as a forward, has scored seven goals and made one assist in 30 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Solskjaer has been impressed by McTominay’s form in front of goal for the Red Devils so far this season and has hinted that he could get a more regular run in the first team.

Speaking in an interview after the win over West Ham United, Solskjaer said: “Scott’s a clinical striker of the ball.

“He used to play as a striker, we know that, and he finishes with authority.

“Like, ‘bang’, finish. No messing about. No safety. That’s something we’ve got to learn from.

“For a defensive midfielder, we’ll have to unleash him and release him forward because he’s a goal threat in the box and he’s got a good strike on him.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to take on West Bromwich Albion.

The Red Devils are aiming to get back to winning ways in the top flight after having secured just two wins from their last five outings in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip