Ole Gunnar Solskjaer salutes ‘fantastic’ Man United star after West Brom draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the “fantastic” Bruno Fernandes after his stunning goal earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Red Devils fell behind in just the second minute at The Hawthorns when Mbaye Diagne headed home, but the visitors managed to get a foothold in the game just before half-time.

Fernandes produced a brilliant volley on the stroke of half-time as he fired Manchester United level.

The Portugal international has been Manchester United’s standout performer this season, scoring 14 goals and making nine assists in 24 Premier League games for the Red Devils this term.

Asked for his reaction to Fernandes’ stunning goal at The Hawthorns, Solskjaer said: “It’s fantastic and also fantastic play because we built pressure and kept playing and playing and playing.

“We didn’t give the ball away and it was a great cross by Luke [Shaw]. It was great technique by Bruno.

“They defended well, take nothing away from the defending, or Sam’s save at the end. We had to produce more quality and more magic than we did.”

Manchester United will now turn their focus to the Europa League and their clash against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-32 tie.

The Red Devils will then be back in Premier League action at the weekend when they take on Newcastle United at home on Sunday afternoon.

