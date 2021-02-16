Sir Alex Ferguson has been keeping a close eye on Jesse Lingard’s progress at West Ham United recently, David Moyes has revealed.

The 28-year-old midfielder was sent on loan to the east London side last month after having been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lingard has already made a positive start to life with the Hammers, after having netted two goals in his first two games for the east London outfit.

Moyes briefly coached Lingard during his time at Manchester United and Ferguson knows him after he came through the Red Devils’ youth system.

West Ham boss Moyes has now revealed that Ferguson has been in touch with him to ask him to wish Lingard all the best during his stint at the east London club.

Moyes said: “He’s only here in the short term but already I’ve spoken with Sir Alex, who asked me to pass on his best to Jesse; he mentioned he was thinking about him because Sir Alex had him as a boy at Old Trafford.

“And then when I was there I had him for a little bit as well just at the start of it.

“That just shows you the interest Sir Alex has in all the young players he had, all his teams and all his clubs he shows a great interest in them and he was pleased Jesse got off to a good start.”

Before his loan move, Lingard had been limited to just three appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Lingard’s parent club Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night.

