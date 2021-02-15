Manchester United could look to solve their winger crisis by reuniting Bruno Fernandes with his former Sporting Lisbon team-mate Raphinha at Old Trafford this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign a winger in the 2021 summer transfer window but their previous top target Jadon Sancho has struggled for form at Borussia Dortmund in the current campaign.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been encouraged by Mason Greenwood’s progress, while Manchester United have high hopes for summer signing Amad Diallo after they agreed a deal to sign the Sampdoria winger despite his relative lack of experience.

According to the same story, Manchester United could look to sign Raphinha given that the 24-year-old Brazilian winger had a productive relationship with Fernandes during the Portugal international’s prolific spell at Sporting Lisbon.

The Manchester Evening News highlight that Fernandes previously admitted that he misses playing alongside Raphinha in an interview with Top Mercato in December 2019 ahead of his switch to Manchester United.

Leeds United signed Raphinha in a £15m deal from French club Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window following their promotion to the Premier League.

Raphinha has scored four times and has made four assists in 17 games in the Premier League this term ahead of Leeds’ clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Brazilian midfielder has already been heavily linked with a switch to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC after his impressive form.

