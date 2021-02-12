Man United told to sign 22-year-old who is ‘better than Fred’

Declan Rice would walk into the Manchester United midfield in place of Fred, according to former England midfielder Trevor Sinclair.

The West Ham midfielder has been heavily linked with a potential exit at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season following another impressive season for the England international in east London.

Rice was touted as a potential target for Chelsea FC over the past 12 months when Frank Lampard was in charge of the west London side.

However, the Chelsea FC legend’s sacking means the Blues may now be less likely to sign Rice, with Thomas Tuchel taking over the reins from Lampard at the end of January.

The West Ham midfielder has also been linked with a big-money switch to Manchester United on a regular basis over the past couple of years.

Former West Ham midfielder Sinclair believes Rice would improve the Manchester United team and replace Fred in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

“Rice goes alongside McTominay [at Man United],” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“For me, he’s better than Fred and when you look at McTominay going into the West Ham side, he’s not going to play in one of the forward midfield positions.

“[Tomas] Soucek and Rice keep McTominay out of the West Ham side, whereas Rice walks into the Manchester United side.

“If that’s a big fish in a small pond then I don’t quite know what you’re talking about, Simon.

“Soucek is the top scorer at the football club and there’s an argument that Rice is better than McTominay. So for me, your argument’s dead.

“Both teams play a 4-2-3-1 so I think the two holding midfielders at West Ham, Soucek and Rice, stay but I think if Rice goes to Manchester United he takes the position of either McTominay or Fred.”

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a trip to West Brom in their next top-flight fixture at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are in second place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip