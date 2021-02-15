Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Man United transfer admission about Erling Haaland

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is still “following” the career of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has established himself as one of the most-coveted strikers in European football over the past couple of seasons following his prolific form at Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland started his professional career under Solskjaer’s tutilage after he broke into the Molde first team when the Manchester United manager was in charge of the Norwegian club.

The Red Devils boss looked to sign Haaland in 2020 after he took over the reins of the 20-time English champions from Jose Mourinho back in December 2019.

However, Haaland ended up moving to Borussia Dortmund ahead of Manchester United despite his previous working relationship with the Red Devils legend.

The 20-year-old has scored 28 times in 31 games in the Bundesliga since his move to the German club from Molde last year.

Manchester United have been linked with a fresh swoop to sign Haaland but the Norwegian striker is attracting interest from nearly every top European club ahead of the summer.

Solskjaer has now revealed that he’s still keeping tabs on Haaland’s progress.

“Erling will have a fantastic career,” Solskjaer told Norwegian outlet VG, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“I’m following Erling. I’ve always said that. Was it 18 months we had together or something? Almost two years, maybe. A wonderful time. He will definitely have a great career for both Norway and his club.

“He is doing incredibly well for Dortmund, so we’ll see where he ends up. As a Norwegian and someone who has worked with him, it is of course fun that he does so well.

“We will do what we can to become a better team, then he will do what he can to become a better player.

“Where does he end up? I do not want to say anything other than that, that I wish him all the best. Which choice he makes may be up to him.”

Haaland netted 29 goals in 27 games for Red Bull Salzburg during his 12-month stint at the Austrian club before his move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway international has already netted 39 times in 41 games for Dortmund.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip