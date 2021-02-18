Man United want 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder to replace Paul Pogba – report

Manchester United are monitoring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United have been scouting the Uruguay international on a regular basis over the past couple of years but the Red Devils have watched Valverde a lot this season.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have been impressed with the Uruguayan midfielder’s performance level in the current campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United are starting to put their transfer plans in motion ahead of the summer after drawing up a shortlist of potential targets.

The Sun is reporting that Valverde is being looked at as a potential replacement for want-away Pogba after the France international’s agent Mino Raiola claimed the club record signing wanted to quit Old Trafford.

The report reveals that Valverde has a £148m contract release clause and has four years left to run on his current deal at Real Madrid.

The media outlet don’t expect Manchester United to meet his release clause but the Red Devils would be prepared to pay more than his current wage of £120,000 a week.

Valverde has scored three goals and has made one assist in 15 appearances in the Spanish top flight this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip