Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Manchester United want to sign a new centre-half in the summer to partner Harry Maguire after the Red Devils twice squandered a lead to draw 3-3 with Everton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The same article states that the Red Devils had previously earmarked Konate’s team-mate Dayot Upamecano as a potential signing but Bayern Munich are in pole position to sign the France international.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions consider Konate an “increasingly attractive” proposition following his fine performances for the German side in the current campaign.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United could face competition from their Premier League rivals Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC for the 21-year-old defender.

The Independent adds that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have a “serious interest” in the RB Leipzig centre-half ahead of the summer transfer window.

Konate has scored one goal in six appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

The France Under-21 international moved to RB Leipzig from French side Sochaux in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Paris-born defender has scored three times in 75 games in all competitions for RB Leipzig over the past four seasons.

