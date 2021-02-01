Jamie Carragher: The type of signing Man United need to challenge for the title

Jamie Carragher reckons Manchester United need to sign ‘the next Edinson Cavani’ if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men want to launch a sustained Premier League title challenge.

The Red Devils occupied top spot in the Premier League until recently before Solskjaer’s side suffered a 2-1 loss to basement club Sheffield United.

Manchester United failed to make a swift return to winning ways following a goalless draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The 20-time English champions are three points adrift of Premier League leaders, although the Citizens have played one game less than Manchester United.

Cavani came off the bench for Manchester United’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield United before the Uruguay international missed a great chance to break the deadlock in the final moments of their stalemate at Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has scored four goals and has made two assists in 14 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes Manchester United should look to sign a younger version of Cavani if the Red Devils want to challenge for the Premier League title.

“That is one thing, we’re talking about United winning the league and you think, ‘well what are they lacking?'” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“They’re almost lacking a young Cavani. I don’t think [Anthony] Martial will ever be that mainstay of a striker, Cavani’s been a great player.

“He’s still done really well since he’s come to United but that’s one area I think they can certainly improve in.”

Manchester United will take on Southampton at St Mary’s on Tuesday night before Solskjaer’s side host Everton in the Premier League next Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils have managed to win just one of their last four Premier League games to lose ground on their bitter city rivals.

