Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Everton’s teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to a report in England.

The Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old’s development at Everton under Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti this term.

The same article states Branthwaite has impressed Ancelotti during the teenager’s loan stint at Championship club Blackburn Rovers in the current campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United have also indentified the 18-year-old as a promising defensive prospect during his spell on loan at Blackburn.

The Mail go on to add that the 6ft 5ins defender moved to Everton in a £1m deal from Carlisle United in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The media outlet claim that Manchester United have taken note of Branthwaite’s potential as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his centre-half options.

The report explains that Solskjaer is likely to target a centre-half with more experience to immediately walk into the Manchester United team alongside Harry Maguire.

However, Manchester United could recruit a centre-half with one eye on the future as Phil Jones and Eric Bailly look likely to leave the 20-time English champions this summer.

The Mail reveal that Manchester United could face competition from Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

