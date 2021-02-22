Man United eye impressive Everton teenager Jarrad Branthwaite - report

Manchester United are looking at Everton teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 22 February 2021, 08:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Everton’s teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to a report in England.

The Mail is reporting that the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old’s development at Everton under Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti this term.

The same article states Branthwaite has impressed Ancelotti during the teenager’s loan stint at Championship club Blackburn Rovers in the current campaign.

According to the same story, Manchester United have also indentified the 18-year-old as a promising defensive prospect during his spell on loan at Blackburn.

The Mail go on to add that the 6ft 5ins defender moved to Everton in a £1m deal from Carlisle United in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The media outlet claim that Manchester United have taken note of Branthwaite’s potential as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his centre-half options.

The report explains that Solskjaer is likely to target a centre-half with more experience to immediately walk into the Manchester United team alongside Harry Maguire.

However, Manchester United could recruit a centre-half with one eye on the future as Phil Jones and Eric Bailly look likely to leave the 20-time English champions this summer.

The Mail reveal that Manchester United could face competition from Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

Gary Lineker
'Brilliant': Gary Lineker sends message to Man United star during 3-1 win over Newcastle
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season
Bruno Fernandes
Dirk Kuyt makes claim about Man United star Bruno Fernandes
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Jose Mourinho
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Ham v Tottenham
