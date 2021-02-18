Rio Ferdinand believes Jesse Lingard should permanently leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The England international secured a loan move to West Ham United in the January transfer window after Lingard was frozen out of the Manchester United first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the first half of the 2020-21 season.

Lingard made three appearances in the FA Cup and the League Cup but the Manchester United star didn’t play in a Premier League fixture for the 20-time English champions this term.

The 28-year-old moved to West Ham on loan for the rest of the Premier League season as Lingard looks to play his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European championship.

Lingard scored twice on his West Ham debut in a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park to hit the ground running under his former Manchester United boss David Moyes.

The English midfielder helped West Ham to earn a point in a goalless draw with Fulham before the east London side secured a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons Lingard should secure a permanent move to West Ham.

“What’s his ambition here, beyond this season, what is he [Lingard] looking to do?” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“If West Ham don’t put a bid in to buy him at the end of this loan I think this loan has to be seen as a failure.

“That’s got to be his aim… to get a bid from West Ham and other clubs to take him out of Man United.

“Because I don’t see him going back to Man United and really affecting that squad now. ‘I think they’ve moved past him with the players they’ve recruited, he doesn’t feature, hasn’t done for so long.”

Lingard and his West Ham team-mates will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip