Manchester United are ready to spend €70m (£61m) on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet La Razon, as quoted by TeamTalk, is reporting that Manchester United are willing to offer up to €70m (£61m) for Kounde given their concrete interest in the French centre-half.

The same article states that Manchester United can expect to face a lot of competition for the Sevilla centre-half given his fine performances in the Spanish top flight this term.

According to the same story, Koude is likely to become one of the most-sought after defenders in the summer transfer window after Dayot Upamecano agreed to move to Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig at the end of the current campaign.

La Razon report that Manchester United could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Spanish media outlet don’t reveal who is favourite to sign Kounde but they do confirm Manchester United have the funds ready and available to spend on the Sevilla star.

Kounde has scored one goal in 19 games in the Spanish top flight in the current campaign.

The France defender has netted five times in 71 games in all competition over the past two seasons.

Kounde started his professional career at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

