Manchester United could sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential alternative to RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Red Devils look set to miss out on the signing of Upamecano after Bayern Munich moved into pole position to sign the RB Leipzig defender.

The same article states that Manchester United were being linked with a swoop to sign Upamecano alongside their top-four rivals Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions could shift their interest to another French defender in the shape of Sevilla’s promising Kounde.

The Daily Express go on to report that Manchester United could land Kounde in a more financially advantageous deal than Upamecano.

The report goes on to reveal that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wanted to sign Kounde last summer but the La Liga side rejected the Premier League club’s approach.

The story suggests that Kounde could become Manchester United’s top target in the 2021 summer transfer window ahead of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Kounde has scored five times in 71 games for Sevilla since the 22-year-old moved to the Spanish side from French club Bordeaux in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The Paris-born centre-half has represented the France Under-21 team but the Sevilla defender is still waiting for his first call-up to the France senior squad.

