Man United want Jules Kounde to partner Harry Maguire - report
Manchester United are pursuing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report
Manchester United are interested in a potential bid to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.
The Mirror is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the £60m-rated French defender as a potential recruit to partner Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire.
The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believe Kounde is the perfect long-term partner for Maguire in the Red Devils back four.
According to the same story, the Red Devils are facing competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Serie A champions Juventus and La Liga side Real Madrid.
The Mirror reports that Solskjaer was already interested before Kounde impressed in Sevilla’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals last term.
The newspaper report claims that Manchester United have been tracking Kounde throughout the current campaign to examine his progress over the course of the 2020-21 season.
Kounde ticks all the boxes for Solskjaer given that Manchester United are looking for a young, talented and ambitious centre-half to play alongside Maguire, it is claimed.
The Red Devils slumped to a 2-1 loss to Sheffield United at Old Trafford last week to end their unbeaten run.
Manchester United were then held to a goalless draw with Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday evening.
Solskjaer’s side will take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.
