Manchester United are interested in a potential bid to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Manchester United are interested in the £60m-rated French defender as a potential recruit to partner Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believe Kounde is the perfect long-term partner for Maguire in the Red Devils back four.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are facing competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Serie A champions Juventus and La Liga side Real Madrid.

The Mirror reports that Solskjaer was already interested before Kounde impressed in Sevilla’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals last term.

The newspaper report claims that Manchester United have been tracking Kounde throughout the current campaign to examine his progress over the course of the 2020-21 season.

Kounde ticks all the boxes for Solskjaer given that Manchester United are looking for a young, talented and ambitious centre-half to play alongside Maguire, it is claimed.

The Red Devils slumped to a 2-1 loss to Sheffield United at Old Trafford last week to end their unbeaten run.

Manchester United were then held to a goalless draw with Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip