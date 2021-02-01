Manchester United are in a strong position to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to a report in England.

The Mirror, as quoted by The Express, is reporting that Manchester United have moved into pole position to sign the World Cup winner in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Ramos is set to reject the chance to move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the La Liga campaign because the centre-half would prefer to move to the Premier League.

According to the same story, the Real Madrid stalwart isn’t sure about a move to Liverpool FC or Manchester City in the summer transfer window, opening the door for Manchester United.

The report goes on to add that Ramos is eager to complete a switch to Old Trafford given David Beckham’s past endorsements of the 20-time English champions.

The Mirror reveal that Beckham spoke to Ramos about Manchester United when the pair were team-mates between 2005 and 2007.

The 34-year-old has scored 100 goals in 668 games for Real Madrid over the past 15 years at the La Liga side.

Ramos has won five La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, the Copa del Rey twice and the Fifa Club World Cup four times during a decorated career as well as winning the European championship and the World Cup with Spain.

