Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Amad Diallo ahead of Man United v Everton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Amad Diallo could be called up to Manchester United’s first-team squad for their home clash against Everton on Saturday.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome the Toffees to Old Trafford as they bid to continue their Premier League title push.

Solskjaer watched his side further underline their Premier League title credentials on Tuesday night when they claimed a thumping 9-0 victory over Southampton at Old Trafford.

Diallo is yet to make his first appearance for Manchester United since his transfer from Atalanta was completed last month.

The highly-rated 18-year-old forward will likely be keen to get his first minutes as a Manchester United player, and Solskjaer has now revealed that he could be included in the squad to face Everton this weekend.

Solskjaer said: “We will make a decision on Amad in the week [on] what he does at the weekend – if he’s in our squad.

“It depends on many factors, if we have injuries or Covid. You never know, but he might be playing on Friday [for the U23s] but yeah. I will make a decision on Thursday.”

Manchester United have won just two of their last five games in the Premier League but they still remain firmly in contention for the title this term.

The Red Devils have not lifted the Premier League trophy since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

