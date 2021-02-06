Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Everton

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-1 win against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The 20-time English champions will be looking to record successive Premier League wins following their 9-0 victory over Southampton at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Dan James helped to secure Manchester United’s biggest win of the 2020-21 season so far.

Manchester United’s landslide victory over Southampton ended their three-game winless run in the Premier League to get their title challenge back on track.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be taking on an Everton team that have the the third-best record in the Premier League – only Manchester United and Leicester City have a superior return on the road this season but the Toffees have played one game less.

Everton have won their last four Premier League fixtures on the road, recording victories over Leicester City, Sheffield United, Wolves and Leeds United.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-1 victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

“United are chasing City at the top of the table and need to make this their second win in a row,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Everton are unpredictable and I see United taking all three points.”

Manchester United have lost four times in the Premier League this season and all four defeats have come at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur have recorded wins at Manchester United this season.

Manchester United will host West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night, while Everton will take on Spurs at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

