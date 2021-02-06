Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Everton

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester United will secure a 2-1 win against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will approach the Premier League clash with a lot of confidence after their nine-goal rout of Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James in their 9-0 win, while Saints defender Jan Bednarek netted an own goal.

Manchester United’s 9-0 victory over Southampton ended their three-game winless run to inject new momentum into their title challenge.

Everton are in seventh position in the Premier League and eight points adrift of Manchester United but the Toffees have played two games less than Solskjaer’s side.

The Merseyside outfit have the third-best away record in the Premier League this season, recording 22 points from 10 games.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

“Manchester United’s 9-0 thrashing of Southampton will be long remembered by the Old Trafford faithful,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Their home form has been a bit of a concern this season, so winning so emphatically will build the confidence that they need if they are to go on a winning run there.

“Everton’s fine season continued with an away win at Leeds midweek. The Toffees are well in the race for Europe and with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, it would be no surprise to me if they got there.

“Everton have won their last four on the road, however, this will be their hardest test since that run began. United seem full of confidence just now.

“They are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 matches against Everton in all competitions and I think they’ll just edge this one in what should be an entertaining match.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 games in the Premier League to put Solskjaer’s side in a strong position to challenge Manchester City for the title.

The 20-time English champions have scored 19 times in their past five home fixtures.

Everton are hoping to win their fifth successive away fixture in the Premier League.

The Toffees haven’t produced since such scintillating form on the road since Everton won the title in 1970.

