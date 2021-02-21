Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Newcastle

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will secure a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side squandered more ground in the Premier League title race last weekend after Manchester United slumped to a 1-1 draw with relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion.

Bruno Fernandes scored an equaliser before half-time to spare Manchester United from suffering an embarrassing loss to the Premier League strugglers at The Hawthorns.

Manchester United have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to allow Manchester City to open up a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Newcastle are fast facing a crisis after 18th-placed Fulham moved to within six points of Steve Bruce’s side in the Premier League table.

The Magpies have won two of their last six Premier League games, losing the other four games to leave Newcastle just above the relegation zone.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to secure a straightforward win against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday night.

“Newcastle are the team that everyone in the bottom three thinks they can catch – realistically they are the only other team who could still be dragged into the relegation places,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Magpies are not playing well, and that gives the sides below them hope that if they keep going they can catch them.

“I don’t see anything happening at Old Trafford to change that.

“Manchester United have had a few problems at home in breaking down teams who go there just to defend but I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will find a way through.

“At the other end, I’m not convinced by Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof as being a centre-half pairing good enough to win the title – Maguire lacks a turn of pace while Lindelof is decent but not strong enough.

“You know you can get at them but, without the injured Callum Wilson, the Magpies won’t carry much of a threat.”

Manchester United were 4-1 winners against Newcastle in their most-recent meeting in October.

The 20-time English champions have secured successive victories over the Magpies by a 4-1 scoreline.

Manchester United have won four of their last six Premier League games against Newcastle.

