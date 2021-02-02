Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Southampton

Michael Owen is backing Bruno Fernandes to fire Manchester United to a 2-1 win against Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Portugal international has failed to score in his last five Premier League games, marking the playmaker’s longest drought since his move to Manchester United in January 2020.

Manchester United were held to a goalless draw with Arsenal at The Emirates on Saturday evening, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with one win in their last four top-flight games.

The Red Devils have squandered their position at the top of the Premier League table following a return of five points from a possible 12 to leave Manchester United in second place in the table.

Southampton have lost their last three Premier League games to experience a free fall in the top flight, dropping from the top four to 11th position in the table.

The Saints have lost to Leicester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa in the last three Premier League games ahead of their trip to Manchester United.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Fernandes to get on the score-sheet in a 2-1 win for the Red Devils on Tuesday night.

“Two weeks is a long time in football, just ask Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,” Owen wrote in his column forBetVictor, where he predicted a 2-1 win to Manchester United and is backing Fernandes to score at any time.

“One point from their last six is not what the United manager would have targeted following his sides excellent FA Cup win against Liverpool.

“Visitors, Southampton, arrive here after a couple of underwhelming results of their own. Back-to-back defeats in the league mean the Saints have lost a bit of ground in the race for Europe.

“Although he’s had them playing some excellent stuff this season, Ralph Hasenhuttl hasn’t got the biggest of squads and his players have certainly more miles on the clock than many.

“With that in mind, I think United’s strength in depth should be enough to see them secure the points.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games against Southampton.

The 20-time English champions are looking to complete their first league double over Southampton since the 2012-13 Premier League season.

