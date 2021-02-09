Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v West Ham in the FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against West Ham United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to rebuild some of their confidence following Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an added-time equaliser to rescue a point for the Toffees at Old Trafford, denying Manchester United successive Premier League victories.

Manchester United have struggled to produce a consistent run of results in the Premier League over the past month or so to undermine their title challenge.

The 20-time English champions have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to fall six points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United were 3-2 winners against Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fourth round to secure their place in the fifth-round draw after goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

West Ham, on the other hand, were 4-0 winners against Doncaster Rovers in the previous round.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

“It’s quite right that West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek can play at Old Trafford after correctly getting his red card in the Fulham game overturned,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“This should be a really good cup tie. The Hammers have been playing well, while Manchester United have dropped a few points in the league in recent weeks, including against Everton on Saturday when they conceded a last-gasp equaliser.

“There are questions over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence, but I still feel they will get the job done here.

“United have got a big enough squad to make some changes but still go for it. Solskjaer is desperate to bring a trophy to Old Trafford, so the FA Cup is important to him.”

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Watford in the third round back on Saturday 9 January, while West Ham edged to a 1-0 victory over Stockport County.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will take on West Brom at the Hawthorn Stadium on Sunday, while the Hammers will face Sheffield United at the London Stadium on Monday.

