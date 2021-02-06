Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a 2-1 win against Everton in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side secured a morale-boosting 9-0 rout of Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night following goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

Manchester United are in second position in the Premier League table after returning to winning ways following their dominant win against Southampton at Old Trafford.

The 20-time English champions are in second position in the Premier League table and three points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Everton, on the other hand, are eight points behind Manchester United but the Toffees have played two games in hand.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were 2-1 winners against Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-1 victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

“Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Southampton was a freak result but even so it will give them a lot of confidence. This will be a lot harder for them, though,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“On the physical side of things, Everton are very strong, and they have obviously got some quality too.

“Wednesday’s win at Leeds means Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won five of their past six away league games – it’s their home form that has been letting them down recently.

“The Toffees have already beaten Tottenham and Leicester on the road this season, but I think taking the points at Old Trafford too is a big ask.”

Manchester United have won their last two games against Everton, scoring five times and conceding one goal.

The 20-time English champions were 3-1 winners against Everton at Goodison Park back in November following goals from Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United will make the trip to West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

