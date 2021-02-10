Paul Merson believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big decision to make regarding David De Gea’s situation at the club.

De Gea found himself under the spotlight for the wrong reasons once again at the weekend when he was deemed to be at fault for two of Everton’s goals in the 3-3 draw in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The Spanish shot-stopper has struggled to produce consistent form for the Red Devils in recent months and he has been criticised for a slew of errors.

Former Arsenal star Merson now believes that Solskjaer has a major decision to make when it comes to De Gea’s situation at the club, hinting that it could be time for the Red Devils to give Dean Henderson a chance in between the posts.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “If I’m Manchester United manager, I would be saying we’re in the title race.

“When you start saying that you’re not, it gives players an excuse, and a licence. Going forward, they’re doing nothing wrong. They scored three goals, and if you’re scoring three goals at home you have to be winning.

“It was bad goalkeeping for [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin’s goal. I thought it was just as bad as Everton’s first, in fact I thought it was worse.

“You’ve got to come out and you’ve got to be brave and take a kick for the team. That’s what wins Premier League titles. You’ve got to put your body on the line.

“It’s not the first time. He did it as well against RB Leipzig. He could’ve come out, smothered it and taken a hit. If you’re going to win league titles, you have to make sacrifices. A decision has to be made sooner or later.

“You could try to get Dean Henderson into the team while there’s no crowds. That could get him a bit of confidence because you don’t want to put him in maybe next season when all of a sudden there’s 75,000 people there. He’d be under severe pressure straight away.

“If you put Henderson in the team, are you going to allow him to make four mistakes?

“De Gea has been great and at one stage he was the best goalie in the world. He’s not anymore. Jesse Lingard was one of the first names on the England teamsheet three years ago, now he’s going on loan to West Ham. Time moves on.

“When you’re manager of Manchester United, you have to make big decisions. If you don’t make them, and they keep coming back to haunt you then something’s wrong.

“If you’d have told Ole his team were going to score three goals against Everton, you’d expect three points. It’s as simple as that.

“Going forward, they were good, but it’s the same issues. It’s the same Achilles heel where defensively they’re not good enough.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to take on West Bromwich Albion looking to get back to winning ways in the top flight.

The Red Devils have struggled to produce consistent performances lately and have only won two of their last five outings in the Premier League.

