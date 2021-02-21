Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Newcastle

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester United will secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

The Red Devils will be eager to secure a return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns last weekend.

Manchester United are 10 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City following their run of two victories in their last six outings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have only managed to win one of their last three home fixtures to highlight their inconsistent performances at Old Trafford.

Newcastle have been sucked into a relegation battle after Fulham secured four points from their last two Premier League games.

The Magpies are six points above 18th-placed Fulham in the Premier League table after a return of four defeats in their last six top-flight games.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday night.

“A little bit of complacency has crept back into the Manchester United side recently,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Last week’s draw against West Brom was pedestrian, however, they were back at their best when swatting aside Real Sociedad 4-0 in Spain on Thursday.

“Steve Bruce has managed to get a reaction from his players following a horrid run of form at the start of the year. That said, this is a big test for Newcastle and it’s one I think that’s just out of their grasp at the minute. It’s 2-0 Manchester United for me.”

Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League games Newcastle United.

The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Newcastle at St James’ Park in their meeting earlier this season.

The 20-time English champions have lost all four of their Premier League games at Old Trafford this term.

