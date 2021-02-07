Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC and Manchester City to play out a 1-1 draw in the crunch clash at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion at home in midweek.

That loss left Liverpool FC with just two wins from their last five outings in the Premier League and seven points behind Manchester City, who also have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Merseyside outfit will be keen to get their title bid back on track and head into the game knowing that a win could cut Manchester City’s lead over them down to four points.

Manchester City have been in superb form in recent weeks and have won their last 13 games in a row in all competitions.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is backing the Citizens and the Reds to play out a 1-1 draw at Anfield this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This is a must win for Liverpool. Anything other than a victory would be a real dent in their aspirations to retain the title.

“City arrive here in great form, although I do think that deep down, Pep would happily take a point home.

“With that in mind, I think City could give up some territory. From their point of view, if they get one on the counter, then great. If not, a point isn’t a bad result.

“Usually in these types of matches, a noisy Anfield crowd would play a huge part. With that missing, I think it only plays further into City’s hands.

“So, I can see this being cagey, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended all square.”

Liverpool FC will travel to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday next weekend in their next top-flight fixture.

