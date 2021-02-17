‘Brilliant’: Jurgen Klopp raves about Alisson after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over RB Leipzig

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Alisson Becker for a “brilliant” performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds made the trip to journey for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash as Liverpool FC look to win the competition for the seventh time.

Liverpool FC have lost their last three Premier League games to effectively end their hopes of retaining their top-flight crown despite winning the title with ease last term.

Alisson made two big errors in Liverpool FC’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City at Anfield at the start of February before the Brazil international produced another mistake in a 3-1 defeat by Leicester City last weekend.

The Liverpool FC number one has played a key role in the Merseyside outfit’s success since his move to Anfield from AS Roma in a £67m deal in 2018, winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

Alisson proved his worth as the Brazilian shot stopper denied Christopher Nkunku in the second half to help Liverpool FC secure a 2-0 win at RB Leipzig.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Alisson’s performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over RB Leipzig, Klopp said:

“To be honest, he had big moments in the Leicester game – he had brilliant saves. But of course it helps. A clean sheet, you can imagine Ali will sleep really well on the plane on the way home. How always, he helped us a lot.”

Alisson has made 113 appearances in all competitions over the past two and a half seasons at Liverpool FC.

The Reds will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip