Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Sheffield United v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Blues are still unbeaten since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Frank Lampard last month, securing seven points from three games.

The German head coach started with a goalless draw with Wolves before Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea FC were 1-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night after Jorginho scored a first-half winner from the penalty spot.

Tuchel’s side are in sixth position in the Premier League table and four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Sheffield United have enjoyed a recent upturn in form following a return of three goals from their past five games to move to within three points of 18th-placed Fulham.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Brammall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

“Sheffield United have won three of their past five Premier League games, which is pretty good – but they are still bottom of the table, 11 points from safety, which shows the size of their survival task,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Blades have shown a willingness to go for it in the closing stages of games and it has paid off – all three of those wins came thanks to a goal in the last 20 minutes.

“Hard work is giving Chris Wilder’s side a chance in the first place, but I think in games like this it is Chelsea’s quality that will show through – especially when their players are still trying to impress new Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.”

Chelsea FC were 4-1 winners against Sheffield United in their meeting back in November when Timo Werner was on the score sheet.

The Blues have won three of their last five games against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC will host Everton in their next Premier League game at Newcastle United on Monday 15 February.

