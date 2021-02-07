Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Sheffield United v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Sheffield United to hold Chelsea FC to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League clash at Bramall Lane on Sunday night.

The Blues head into the game looking to make it three wins on the spin under new boss Thomas Tuchel after their 1-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Chelsea FC played out a goalless draw with Wolves in Tuchel’s first game in charge and then sealed a 2-0 victory against Burnley before their triumph against Spurs.

Tuchel will be eager for his team to continue their momentum as they look to get themselves back into the hunt for a top-four finish.

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table despite having won three of their last five outings in the top flight.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham star Berbatov is backing Sheffield United and Chelsea FC to play out a 1-1 draw on Sunday night.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “It may be too late for the Blades to pull off the great escape but at least they’re fighting now.

“I think they can cause Chelsea problems here and take something from the match.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to improve on their fourth-placed finish under Frank Lampard last season this time around.

