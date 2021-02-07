Michael Owen makes Timo Werner prediction for Sheffield United v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Timo Werner to fire Chelsea FC to a 2-0 victory away to Sheffield United on Sunday night.

The Blues head into the game fresh from having sealed a 1-0 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night as Thomas Tuchel oversaw consecutive victories for the first time as Chelsea FC boss.

Chelsea FC will now be looking to string together a positive series of results as they look to climb the Premier League table and get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish in the top flight.

The west London side started the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table as they bid to improve on the fourth-placed finish they achieved under Frank Lampard last term.

Werner is yet to score under new boss Tuchel, but former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is backing the German to help fire the Blues to victory over the Blades on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It’s two wins and three clean sheets for Chelsea under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

“The Blues have certainly looked more solid since the German has arrived, with Thursday’s win at Tottenham testament to that.

“They travel to the Steel City to take on a resurgent Sheffield United side. The Blades are putting in a late run to escape relegation, although they’ve probably left it too late.

“United have been impressive in recent weeks, however, Chelsea are growing in confidence and I think Tuchel may be the man to unlock the potential of fellow countryman Timo Werner.

“I reckon the German could notch here in an away win.”

Chelsea FC are in FA Cup action next week when they take on Barnsley in the fifth round away from home on Thursday night.

The Blues will then host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday 15 February.

