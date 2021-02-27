Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Sheffield United v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Reds have suffered a dramatic slump in form recently and they have lost their last four games in the Premier League to leave them outside of the top four as things stand.

Liverpool FC’s focus will have switched from defending their title to ensuring that they qualify for next season’s Champions League following their recent disappointing form.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager for his side to put their poor run behind them and focus on bouncing back to winning ways on Sunday evening against the Blades.

The Reds are preparing to take on a Sheffield United side who are rooted to the bottom of the table and who have only won three Premier League games all season.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping Klopp’s side to claim a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday as they bid to start turning their form around.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Where do you start with Liverpool? Firstly, I have to say Everton thoroughly deserved their win at Anfield last weekend.

“But, as bad as things have been for Jurgen Klopp’s side, I don’t see them slipping up again here.

“Sheffield United have only won once at Bramall Lane all season and they were pretty poor in their defeat at Fulham last week too.

“The Blades will know that the Reds have a weakness at the back and they really have to go for it here anyway – there is no point them playing for a draw. I just fancy Liverpool to pick them off though.

“Yes, Liverpool have lost Jordan Henderson at the back to another injury, but their defensive problems won’t matter if they play like they can going forward.”

Liverpool FC will prepare for their home clash against Chelsea FC in the Premier League next week after their clash with Sheffield United this weekend.

