Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to finally bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday night.

The Reds have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and their dramatic recent slump in the top flight has caused them to drop down the table and out of the top four.

Liverpool FC have lost their last four games in a row in the Premier League, including a derby defeat at Anfield by local rivals Everton last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp will clearly be eager for his side to return to winning ways on Sunday night when the Reds travel to Bramall Lane to take on a Sheffield United side who are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

And former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is fully expecting to see the Reds claim all three points with a victory on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It’s just not happened for Liverpool this season. The Reds have had far too many injuries and blown hot and cold for much of the campaign.

“This has meant it has been so hard to find any momentum, and their recent poor form at home has really compounded it all.

“However, it was only a few weeks ago when we were waxing lyrical about the performances of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in a fantastic away win against West Ham.

“Liverpool look more comfortable on the road just now, and if they can recapture anything like the form we saw at the London Stadium, I think they’ll secure the three points.”

Liverpool FC are back in Premier League action on Thursday night next week when they welcome top-four rivals Chelsea FC to Anfield.

