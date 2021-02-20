Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Southampton v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Saturday 20 February 2021, 06:00 UK
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to continue their impressive start to life under Thomas Tuchel with a win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues have won their last four Premier League games under the German head coach to hoist themselves above Liverpool FC and into the Champions League qualification spots.

Tuchel took over the reins of the west London side from Frank Lampard in January after the west London side dropped out of the top six in the Premier League table.

Although Chelsea FC were held to a goalless draw with Wolves in Tuchel’s first game in charge, the Stamford Bridge outfit have beaten Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Newcastle United in their last four Premier League games.

Southampton started December in the top four positions but the Saints have lost their last six Premier League games to leave the south coast club in 13th position in the table.

The Saints are 10 points above the relegation zone and the Saints have played one games less than 18th-placed Fulham.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a straightforward win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.

“Thomas Tuchel has made an excellent start as Chelsea manager,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“He has put together a nice little run of five straight wins in all competitions, and he has done it by, first and foremost, making them difficult to play against.

“With six successive league defeats, Southampton are at the opposite end of the form table. They have not turned into a bad side, but they will be short of confidence and it hard to see them ending that run this weekend.”

Chelsea FC have won their last five games against Southampton in the Premier League.

In fact, the Saints have only managed to win one of their last 11 meetings in all competitions.

Chelsea FC will take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer questioned over decision to offload 28-year-old Man United star
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham will listen to offer for Harry Kane amid Man United link - report
Bruno Fernandes
BBC Sport pundit makes Man United title claim about Bruno Fernandes
Mikel Arteta
Cedric Soares gives ‘excellent’ verdict on new Arsenal signing
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal hope to make two permanent Gunners signings this summer – report
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer questioned over decision to offload 28-year-old Man United star
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham will listen to offer for Harry Kane amid Man United link - report
Bruno Fernandes
BBC Sport pundit makes Man United title claim about Bruno Fernandes
Mikel Arteta
Cedric Soares gives ‘excellent’ verdict on new Arsenal signing
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal hope to make two permanent Gunners signings this summer – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network