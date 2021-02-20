Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 1-0 win against Southampton in the Premier League at Saturday lunchtime.

The Blues have made an excellent start to life under Thomas Tuchel following a return of 13 points from their last five Premier League games.

Chelsea FC have hoisted themselves into the Premier League’s top four thanks to their four-game winning run to bolster their hopes of securing a spot in next season’s Champions League competition.

Tuchel has masterminded victories over Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield United and Newcastle United, scoring seven goals and conceding twice.

Southampton have lost six consecutive Premier League games for the first time in their history to leave the south coast club in the second half of the table.

The Saints have conceded 20 goals in their last seven Premier League games to highlight their defensive frailty.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a narrow 1-0 win against Southampton at St Mary’s at Saturday lunchtime.

“Chelsea travel to St Mary’s rejuvenated since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival,” Owen told BetVictor. “The Blues’ are undefeated since the German took over and are noticeably a lot more robust at the back.

“They take on a Southampton side that have shown encouraging signs of improvement in recent weeks after a bit of a mid-season slump.

“I think this one could be tight; however, Chelsea have the look of a side that can grind out results whilst keeping the ball out of their own net, and I think that’s exactly what they’ll do here.”

Chelsea FC have won their last five Premier League games at Southampton to underline their dominance of this fixture.

The Saints have only managed to win one of their last 11 meetings with Chelsea FC in all competitions.

The Blues will travel to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC will host Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday 28 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip