Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Swansea City v Man City in the FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester City will secure a straightforward 2-0 win against Championship side Swansea City in the FA Cup fifth round at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Premier League leaders laid down a big marker in the title race after Manchester City were 4-1 winners against defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden secured a resounding win for Pep Guardiola’s side at their title rivals.

Manchester City are five points ahead of Manchester United in the title race and the Citizens have played one game less than their derby rivals in the 2020-21 campaign.

Guardiola’s men haven’t lost a game in all competitions since a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the English capital back in late November.

Swansea are unbeaten in their last six Championship games to hoist themselves into third position in the table behind Norwich City and Brentford.

The Welsh side are two points behind leaders Norwich to remain in contention to secure a return to the Premier League.

The Swans were 2-0 winners against Stevenage in the third round before a 5-1 rout of Nottingham Forest in their last FA Cup outing.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win over Swansea City in the FA Cup fifth round at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday night.

“Manchester City are in a very strong position at the top of the Premier League – I don’t see anyone stopping them from winning the title and I think they will win it by a big margin now,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Pep Guardiola’s side are still in all four major competitions this season and they will be trying to win all of them.

“This won’t be easy – Swansea are doing well at the top of the Championship and I don’t think their manager Steve Cooper quite gets the credit he deserves.

“Swansea will also feel like they owe Manchester City one after their last meeting, in the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2019, when Guardiola’s side came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 thanks to Sergio Aguero’s ‘offside’ winner.

“It’s a shame for Swansea that there will be no fans there this time, because it is yet another example of where it would have helped the lower division side at home.

“Manchester City survived a scare against League Two side Cheltenham in the last round, but I see this as being a more straightforward evening for them.”

Manchester City will host Spurs in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

