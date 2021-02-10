Michael Owen states his prediction for Swansea v Man City in FA Cup

Michael Owen is predicting that Manchester City will secure a 2-0 win against Swansea City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

The Premier League leaders are looking to complete the domestic treble under Pep Guardiola given Manchester City’s strong position in all three competitions.

Manchester City are sitting four points clear at the top of the table after the Citizens were 4-1 winners against defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield last weekend.

The Eastlands outfit will take on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley later this month as Guardiola looks to secure his first piece of silverware of the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester City were 3-0 winners against Birmingham City in the FA Cup third round at The Etihad before the Citizens secured a 3-1 victory over Cheltenham in the fourth round.

Swansea City are in third position in the Championship title after the Welsh side collected 14 points from their last six games in England’s second tier.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win over Championship side Swansea City in the FA Cup fifth round.

“Swansea are going well in the Championship; however, they face the ultimate test up against a City side that are playing as well as they have for some time,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I really like Swansea’s style of play, but I do believe that their main target is promotion this season.

“Also, I City seem hungrier than ever right now and I reckon they’ll not only win here but be in the mix when the medals are handed out in May.”

Manchester City have won their last six games against Swansea, including a 3-2 win over the Welsh side in the FA Cup back in 2019.

Guardiola’s side will take on Spurs at The Etihad in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

