Thomas Tuchel delivers update on Chelsea FC striker’s future

Thomas Tuchel has suggested that it is too soon for Chelsea FC to make a decision about Olivier Giroud’s long-term future at the club.

The 34-year-old’s situation at Stamford Bridge has become something of a talking point due to the fact that the clock is ticking down on his current contract.

Giroud’s current contract at Chelsea FC is due to expire in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered a new deal.

The 34-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the Blues since Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor at Stamford Bridge at the back-end of January.

Tuchel has now insisted that no decision has yet been made about Giroud’s situation at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview before the trip to Southampton on Saturday, Tuchel said: “No decision has been made because it’s too soon to make these decisions, too soon in the season.

“I don’t have enough time to make these decisions because I just started three weeks ago, and we need more time to get to know the group better and better.

“Everybody deserves more time to show their value to the group.

“What I can say until now is that I am super happy that he is here. He is one of the top strikers in the box.

“He is physically strong, he has an incredible first touch when he takes balls directly on the volley. He is very, very strong at that.

“He is very strong at headers. He had an amazing game against Newcastle. He is very strong, very, very positive in training. This is very impressive.

“And right now he plays a key role in this squad, where a lot of young offensive players play.

“He is a key figure. Maybe not because he plays 96 minutes every three days, but the way he behaves and with his experience on a daily basis.

“He has a huge impact in the most positive way we can wish and this is the what I am saying.

“I am very happy he is here and from there, on we go. When the decision arrives, we will make it. But, like I said, it is too soon.”

Chelsea FC are in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they take on Atletico Madrid away from home in the first leg of their last 16 clash.

The Blues will then host Manchester United in a crunch Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 28 February.

