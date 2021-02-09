Thomas Tuchel provides Chelsea FC injury update ahead of FA Cup clash

Thiago Silva will miss Chelsea FC’s FA Cup clash against Barnsley on Thursday night due to injury, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The veteran defender is currently sidelined after having picked up an injury during the 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last week.

Thiago Silva suffered a muscle injury during the first half of the London derby and he is now working on his recovery behind the scenes at Cobham.

The 36-year-old Brazilian defender will sit out Thursday night’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against Barnsley, and he is also set to miss the Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Tuchel is hopeful that the defender could be available again when Chelsea FC travel to Southampton on 20 February, but he admits that this date may also be optimistic.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Sunday night after the 2-1 victory at Sheffield United, Tuchel said: “Thiago we are fighting every day.

“He will be for sure out for the FA Cup. It will take several days, but we set the goal for Southampton, that’s maybe realistic but ambitious.

“We are doing everything and I know Thiago will do everything to be ready as soon as possible.

“With a muscle injury you cannot take any risks so when it’s healed it’s healed, you can’t accept the pain like other injuries.”

Tuchel also confirmed that Christian Pulisic missed Sunday’s game at Bramall Lane due to a family issue.

He continued: “Christian has some family issues to solve, and family is always first, so we decided to give him a rest.”

Chelsea FC are currently fifth in the Premier League table and are now just a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip