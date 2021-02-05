Thomas Tuchel: What I really think of Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

Thomas Tuchel has described Jose Mourinho as a “world-class coach” and insists that he is the right man for Tottenham Hotspur.

Mourinho has found himself under a bit of pressure at Tottenham in recent weeks after a dip in form from the Lilywhites caused them to drop down the Premier League table.

Spurs struggled to find consistent form during the hectic festive period in the top flight and they are currently outside of the top four in the race for European qualification.

Tuchel has just been appointed as Chelsea FC’s new manager and has been tasked with steering the Blues up the Premier League table as one of Spurs’ closest competitors this season.

The former PSG and Borussia Dortmund head coach has now spoken of his respect for Mourinho, and he is backing him to be a success at Tottenham

Asked about Mourinho in the build-up to Chelsea FC’s trip to Tottenham on Thursday night, Tuchel said: “I think it is very clear what he stands for. He builds competitive teams. He builds strong teams.

“He has now built a Tottenham squad with characters like (Moussa) Sissoko and (Pierre Emile) Hojbjerg who support the defence. They are super competitive, defensive, disciplined, hard-working guys.

“They have upfront normally Harry Kane, (Heung-min) Son, (Steven) Bergwijn, (Erik) Lamela, (Gareth) Bale. They have outstanding quality and speed and I have the biggest respect for him because he is building teams on the highest level to compete and to win game after game after game.

“This is what he’s doing at Tottenham and we are doing things in our style and with our beliefs. Everything is allowed. There are many ways to succeed.

“I think he was very successful to believe in himself and until today he has an outstanding career. He is a world-class coach.”

Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host West Bromwich Albion in the top flight.

They will then turn their attentions to FA Cup affairs and their trip to Everton in the fifth round next week.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip