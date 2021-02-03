Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

Spurs suffered a surprise 1-0 loss to Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday night to undermine their bid to secure a top-four finish under Jose Mourinho this season.

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games to lose their momentum in the top flight following a 3-1 defeat by Liverpool FC in north London.

Spurs suffered an additional blow in their loss to the defending champions after England international Harry Kane picked up an injury.

Chelsea FC appointed Thomas Tuchel as their new manager last week after the west London side opted to part company with Frank Lampard.

The German manager led Chelsea FC to a goalless draw with Wolves in his first game in charge before the west London side were 2-0 winners against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso helped Chelsea FC to secure their first win of the Tuchel era.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to edge to a 2-1 win against Chelsea FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

“Chelsea visit Spurs with Thomas Tuchel’s first three points as Blues manager in the bag after Sunday’s 2-0 home win against Burnley,” Owen told BetVictor.

“For Spurs, their Sunday wasn’t as successful as they went down 1-0 away to Brighton.

“Talk of winning the title will seem like a distant memory for Spurs’ fans, but I just wonder what Jose Mourinho has up his sleeve ahead of this one.

“It’ll be an interesting battle between the two managers, and even though Tottenham haven’t had the results they may have wanted recently, these are the types of matches where Jose Mourinho excels.

“With that in mind, I fancy Spurs to just edge it over their London rivals.”

Tottenham will host West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC will take on basement club Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

