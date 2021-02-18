Tottenham consider two managers to replace Jose Mourinho – report

Tottenham Hotspur are considering Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers as potential replacements for under-fire Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, according to a report in England.

The Mail is reporting that Mourinho is facing “increasing scrutiny” about his position at Tottenham after the north London side’s recent poor run of results.

The same article states that Spurs have their concerns about sacking Mourinho given the former Chelsea FC and Manchester United manager would be entitled to a big pay off.

According to the same story, Tottenham’s return of 12 points from 12 Premier League games and their premature exit from the FA Cup has ramped up on the pressure on Mourinho.

The report goes on to add that Mourinho’s job isn’t under “immediate threat” and Spurs will wait until the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season before making a decision.

The Mail write that Tottenham are looking at potential replacements for Mourinho should Spurs chairman Daniel Levy opt to part company with the Portuguese head coach.

The media outlet claim that RB Leipzig manager Nagelsmann is attracting interest from some members of the Spurs hierarchy, while Rodgers is another target for the north London side.

However, the report suggests neither are realistic targets given Nagelsmann and Rodgers are tied down to long-term deals at RB Leipzig and Tottenham.

Spurs will make the trip to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

