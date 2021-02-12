Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Juventus for the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, according to a report in England.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Tottenham have been made aware of the impressive Danish midfielder following Damsgaard’s performances for Sampdoria over the past 12 months.

The same article states that defending Serie A champions Juventus are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old following his eye-catching performances for Sampdoria in the Italian top flight.

According to the same story, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has added Damsgaard to his wish-list ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that the Sampdoria midfielder’s ability to use midfielder in a central position or on the wing to offer a lot of versatility.

Damsgaard has scored two goals and has made four assists in 22 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

The Tottenham target made an assist for Keita Balde in Sampdoria’s 1-1 draw with Benevento in the Serie A last weekend.

Damsgaard moved to Sampdoria in a £6.7m deal from Nordsjaelland in February 2020 after his return of 13 goals in 93 games for the Danish side over the past three seasons.

Spurs suffered a 5-4 extra-time defeat by Everton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night to end Mourinho’s hopes of winning the competition this season.

