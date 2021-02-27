Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Burnley

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Burnley in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Spurs head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the English top flight following a run of four defeats and one win in their last five outings in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho watched his side secure their place in the last 16 of the Europa League on Wednesday night thanks to a 4-1 win over Wolfsberger.

The north London side have been struggling to find consistent form in the Premier League lately and they currently find themselves down in ninth position in the top flight table.

Spurs are now preparing to welcome a Burnley side who have only won one of their last five games to their home ground this weekend.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Mourinho’s men to have too much for the visitors this weekend in north London.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Both of these sides have been out of sorts recently, although Tottenham did get a good result in the Europa League on Wednesday.

“It will be very interesting to see what Spurs boss Jose Mourinho does here, because when he unleashed Gareth Bale off the bench last weekend, to join Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in attack in the second half, they created a lot of opportunities.

“Will he revert to type here, or will he pick an extra attacking player because his side badly need a league win? I’m going to go for the latter.

“I’ve never seen Burnley as easy to get at as they were against West Brom last week. They were lucky to hang on for a point against 10 men.”

Tottenham are aiming to better their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League from last season this time around.

