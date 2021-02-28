Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Burnley

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to play out a 1-1 draw with Burnley in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Spurs head into the game looking to turn around their stuttering form in the Premier League as they aim to get their bid for European qualification back on track.

Tottenham have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League this season to leave them down in mid-table and off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

Burnley, meanwhile, are currently towards the bottom half of the table as they look to secure their status in the Premier League for another season.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen believes that Burnley and Spurs will end up playing out a draw in the Premier League clash in north London this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Incredibly, Spurs come into this having been losing at both half time and full time in five of their last six Premier League matches.

“However, Thursday’s Europa League win did show some positive signs that they may be about to turn the corner.

“That said, I’m still approaching Jose Mourinho’s men with caution.

“They face a Burnley side that will no doubt make things as uncomfortable as they can. The Clarets have previous form for going away from home and getting results as the underdog – just ask Liverpool.

“I think they could take something again here against a Tottenham side that are struggling to find any rhythm domestically.”

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to better their sixth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

The Lilywhites booked their spot in the Europa League last 16 with a win over Wolfsberger in midweek.

