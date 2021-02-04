Christian Pulisic issues rallying cry ahead of Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Christian Pulisic says he is feeling confident that Chelsea FC can “make a statement” in their clash against Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Thursday night.

The Blues will be looking to record back-to-back victories under their new manager Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso sealed Tuchel’s first Premier League victory since the former Borussia Dortmund boss took over the reins from Frank Lampard last week.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten under Tuchel after collecting four points from two Premier League games to move level on points with Spurs in the top-flight table.

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games following defeats by Liverpool FC and Brighton.

Speaking ahead of the west London side’s short trip to Tottenham on Thursday night, Pulisic backed the Blues to lay down a marker under Tuchel.

“It’s a good time to play them coming off a good result for us,” Pulisic told Chelsea FC’s website.

“We’re feeling confident. We’re really excited. It’s a good chance to make a statement and most importantly really build some momentum.

“We know what a good result against a good team could do for us.”

The Blues are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Spurs, although the last two meetings have ended in a stalemate.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to the Premier League’s basement club Sheffield United on Sunday evening.

Pulisic has scored one goal and has made one assist in 14 games in the Premier League this season.

